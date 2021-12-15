Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover

Shepherds Friendly has introduced a Funeral Benefits Option (BFO) to its Over 50’s Life Insurance proposition, in partnership with Co-op Funeralcare.

The benefit will be available to both direct and intermediated customers of the mutual society.

The FBO is optional to Shepherds Friendly members, meaning policyholders can nominate their cash lump sum to be received by Co-op Funeralcare to be used towards the cost of their funeral in the event of death.

Co-op Funeralcare will appoint a funeral director plus offer a discount of up to £250 from the final cost of the funeral. The amount of the discount depends on the type of funeral chosen.

Ann-Marie O'Dea, chief executive Officer at Shepherds Friendly, said: "We selected Co-op Funeralcare because, as a mutual, their values align with ours. We believe in putting our members first, and we feel that this partnership allows us to do that. Co-op Funeralcare are accessible widely throughout the UK, meaning members can access this valuable service easily at a difficult time.

"Our Over 50s Life Insurance and Funeral Benefit Option allows our members peace of mind knowing that their affairs will be in good hands if the worst should happen."

Gill Stewart, chief operating officer at Co-op Funeralcare, added: "Our aim is to help people take control of their end-of-life wishes and alleviate some of the financial pressures on their families who may be experiencing grief and loss.

"This partnership will provide further peace of mind and enable us to offer our high-standards of personalised care and support when needed."

