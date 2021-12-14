Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover

The life and health intermediary stated that unemployment cover was withdrawn from the market during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Assured Future's Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) insurance product is available to quote and buy directly through the comparison price website, comparethemarket.com.

It is also available via an advised pathway through Assured's telephone service.

Assured Futures is working with four ASU providers - National Assurance, Paymentcare, Income Bee and Income Secure - to offer one year ASU cover via a panel, using a new underwriting process for a "more intuitive customer journey."

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, commented: "Our new ASU comparison brings together a panel of four specialist providers to offer income protection not only in the event of an accident or sickness, but also forced redundancy, something we know has been missed from the market and will be in high demand going forward as people continue to live with job uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.

"Many people have an increased and ongoing fear of being made redundant, meaning that products that offer unemployment protection have never been more important. It is therefore crucial that ASU is brought back to the market, and we are pleased to be one of the first to do so."

Mubina Pirmohamed, senior product manager at comparethemarket.com, added: "Furlough has protected some people but it's important that people protect themselves where possible to ensure that future impacts on income can be easily managed.

"We are delighted to be in a position where we can help people compare unemployment cover again which will cover them against redundancy, accident and sickness. This will provide reassurance to people who want protection against the unexpected, as well as peace of mind."