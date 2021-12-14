Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover

Partnership with comparethemarket.com

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Assured Futures reintroduces unemployment, sickness cover

Assured Futures has relaunched protection for Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) to the UK market in partnership with comparethemarket.com.

The life and health intermediary stated that unemployment cover was withdrawn from the market during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Assured Future's Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) insurance product is available to quote and buy directly through the comparison price website, comparethemarket.com.

It is also available via an advised pathway through Assured's telephone service.

Assured Futures is working with four ASU providers - National Assurance, Paymentcare, Income Bee and Income Secure - to offer one year ASU cover via a panel, using a new underwriting process for a "more intuitive customer journey."

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, commented: "Our new ASU comparison brings together a panel of four specialist providers to offer income protection not only in the event of an accident or sickness, but also forced redundancy, something we know has been missed from the market and will be in high demand going forward as people continue to live with job uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.

"Many people have an increased and ongoing fear of being made redundant, meaning that products that offer unemployment protection have never been more important. It is therefore crucial that ASU is brought back to the market, and we are pleased to be one of the first to do so."

Mubina Pirmohamed, senior product manager at comparethemarket.com, added: "Furlough has protected some people but it's important that people protect themselves where possible to ensure that future impacts on income can be easily managed.

"We are delighted to be in a position where we can help people compare unemployment cover again which will cover them against redundancy, accident and sickness. This will provide reassurance to people who want protection against the unexpected, as well as peace of mind."   

 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Simplyhealth taps Jenni Wilson as new sales director

CEO Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

More on Employee Benefits

Industry Voice: 2 years in & 40,000 employees on the road to digital benefits
Employee Benefits

Industry Voice: 2 years in & 40,000 employees on the road to digital benefits

Dipa Mistry Kandola
clock 14 December 2021 • 4 min read
'Great Resignation' highlighting importance of employee benefits and wellbeing
Employee Benefits

'Great Resignation' highlighting importance of employee benefits and wellbeing

Wellbeing more important than pay or bonuses

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 December 2021 • 3 min read
Legal & General launches HR Communications Toolkit for benefits and wellbeing
Employee Benefits

Legal & General launches HR Communications Toolkit for benefits and wellbeing

Six-step guide for employers and group intermediaries

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 December 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise
Adviser / Broking

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

“It’s a reflection of the industry that the conversations are starting to sound like a broken record.”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?
Adviser / Broking

Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?

LifeSearch and Reassured executives go head-to-head on advised vs non-advised debate

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships
Group Protection

Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships

How to ensure a strong partnership between insurer and intermediary

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 09 December 2021 • 8 min read