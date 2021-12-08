Guardian adds neurological support to HALO claims service

New partnership with Krysalis Consultancy

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Guardian adds neurological support to HALO claims service

Guardian has extended the support offered through it HALO claims service to include specialist advice and support to navigate challenges of a neurological diagnosis.

The service is aimed at for those living with Parkinson's disease, motor neurone disease, and stroke survivors, or those who have incurred injuries to the brain, spine, or central nervous system, and is available to Guardian critical illness claimants and their families.

Krysalis developed its ‘Neuro-Logical' service for the protection industry in response to an increasing gap in the provision of "consistent community-based neurological rehabilitation," further widened by the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of understanding of neurological conditions.

Focused on the challenges individuals and families face at home, the service provides specialist reports with tailored advice, therapeutic support sessions, access to support from neurological experts and services from the NHS, and pathways for ongoing, self-funded rehabilitation.

Guardian stated that the services will also gather data to construct a "comprehensive picture" of its impact.

Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian, said: "The impact of a neurological condition can be huge, both for the person affected and for those closest to them. Many find it difficult to function and interact as they did before, which can be very upsetting.

We want to help our critical illness claimants live the best life possible following their diagnosis, so we're very proud to add ‘Neuro-Logical' to our HALO claims service."

According to data from the Neurological Alliance, there were more than 10,000 people in the UK waiting for longer than one year for an NHS neurology or neurosurgery appointment earlier this year.

Jo Throp, clinical director and founder of Krysalis Consultancy, commented: "Individuals and families face challenges every day due to their symptoms and barriers due to lack of specialist provision and services. They face a lack of understanding and preconceptions regarding potential, as well as societal and physical environmental barriers and lack of opportunity.

"Guardian is our first insurance partner and we are delighted to be able to help their critical illness customers. The collaboration between both companies will show how an innovative and solution focused approach can address a significant un-met need."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Anna Glod: The need for face-to-face protection advice

CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation

More on Whole of Life

Talking openly about money benefit overall health and relationships
Critical Illness

Members must start conversations around later life and care funding, says CII

24 million adults underconfident about managing money

Georgie Lee
clock 12 November 2021 • 1 min read
1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers
Insurer

1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers

Over a lifetime

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2021 • 1 min read
Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020
Individual Protection

Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020

Total of 1,632 claims paid across numerous products

Jenny Turton
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read