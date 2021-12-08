Guardian adds neurological support to HALO claims service

Guardian has extended the support offered through it HALO claims service to include specialist advice and support to navigate challenges of a neurological diagnosis.

The service is aimed at for those living with Parkinson's disease, motor neurone disease, and stroke survivors, or those who have incurred injuries to the brain, spine, or central nervous system, and is available to Guardian critical illness claimants and their families.

Krysalis developed its ‘Neuro-Logical' service for the protection industry in response to an increasing gap in the provision of "consistent community-based neurological rehabilitation," further widened by the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of understanding of neurological conditions.

Focused on the challenges individuals and families face at home, the service provides specialist reports with tailored advice, therapeutic support sessions, access to support from neurological experts and services from the NHS, and pathways for ongoing, self-funded rehabilitation.

Guardian stated that the services will also gather data to construct a "comprehensive picture" of its impact.

Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian, said: "The impact of a neurological condition can be huge, both for the person affected and for those closest to them. Many find it difficult to function and interact as they did before, which can be very upsetting.

We want to help our critical illness claimants live the best life possible following their diagnosis, so we're very proud to add ‘Neuro-Logical' to our HALO claims service."

According to data from the Neurological Alliance, there were more than 10,000 people in the UK waiting for longer than one year for an NHS neurology or neurosurgery appointment earlier this year.

Jo Throp, clinical director and founder of Krysalis Consultancy, commented: "Individuals and families face challenges every day due to their symptoms and barriers due to lack of specialist provision and services. They face a lack of understanding and preconceptions regarding potential, as well as societal and physical environmental barriers and lack of opportunity.

"Guardian is our first insurance partner and we are delighted to be able to help their critical illness customers. The collaboration between both companies will show how an innovative and solution focused approach can address a significant un-met need."