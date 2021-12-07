Partners& acquires employee benefits adviser

Health Matters

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Partners& acquires employee benefits adviser

Chartered insurance broker Partners& has announced the acquisition of employee benefits advisor, Health Matters.

Coventry-based Health Matters was established in 1999 and provides advisory services on group protection and health insurance benefits to UK corporates.

It advises on group life, income protection, critical illness and PMI cover, as well as health cash plans, dental insurance and health-related employee benefits packages.

Health Matters' staff will join Partners&, while founder Simon Hurley-Smith will stay with the business in an adviser/consultant role.

Hurley-Smith said: "It was obvious from the start that our values were very much in line with those of Partners& and we could not be happier to be joining forces with an award-winning company, whose focus is so clearly on clients and people." 

Phil Barton, chief executive of Partners&, said: "We truly believe there is a direct correlation between the health and wellbeing of employees and the health of a business.

"By joining forces with Health Matters, we are bringing together experienced specialists at a time when clients really need that expertise to protect themselves, their people and their business."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

CII and PFS urge members to respond to consultation

Concerns raised over FCA's 'woolly' consumer duty plans

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read