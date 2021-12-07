Partners& acquires employee benefits adviser

Coventry-based Health Matters was established in 1999 and provides advisory services on group protection and health insurance benefits to UK corporates.

It advises on group life, income protection, critical illness and PMI cover, as well as health cash plans, dental insurance and health-related employee benefits packages.

Health Matters' staff will join Partners&, while founder Simon Hurley-Smith will stay with the business in an adviser/consultant role.

Hurley-Smith said: "It was obvious from the start that our values were very much in line with those of Partners& and we could not be happier to be joining forces with an award-winning company, whose focus is so clearly on clients and people."

Phil Barton, chief executive of Partners&, said: "We truly believe there is a direct correlation between the health and wellbeing of employees and the health of a business.

"By joining forces with Health Matters, we are bringing together experienced specialists at a time when clients really need that expertise to protect themselves, their people and their business."