Policyholders hiding mental health issues from insurers: Scottish Widows

One in five believe disclosing mental health issues will impact on premiums

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Nearly half of UK adults experienced mental health issues throughout the pandemic but fears over cover being negatively impacted prevail.

A survey of around 2,000 UK adults found that while more 47% of respondents indicated they had experienced mental health challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, only a small percentage are disclosing this to their insurer.

The research found that while three in 10 (30%) of people are currently experiencing a mental health conditions, just 44% percent of that group have informed their insurance provider.

Scottish Widows highlighted that one in five (18%) respondents believed that disclosing mental health issues would result in failing to secure cover or increased premiums.

Meanwhile, around one third (37%) of respondents believed insurers are only interested in physical health issues and just over one quarter (26%) believed it was a private issue and would rather not share details with their provider.

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, commented: "People are confused about how mental health conditions affect their critical illness cover or life insurance, which prevents them from getting the right support. Insurers aren't trying to catch people out - we are there to help our customers. It's vital we have the right information in order to do this.

"This isn't just up to customers, though. The whole industry needs to ensure people know they won't be penalised for their mental health disclosures. The challenges of the last 20 months have highlighted the value of protection policies for families and individuals in difficult times. We need to make sure everyone knows there's a policy for them, no matter what they are going through."

John Brazier
