FCA set to almost double minimum fee

From £1,151 to £2,200

clock • 2 min read
FCA set to almost double minimum fee

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wants to raise the minimum fee paid by financial services firms to cover the increased costs of regulation.

In a consultation pubished on (30 November), the body outlined its plans to increase the minimum fee from £1,151 to £2,200, which would "better reflect the costs associated with the authorisation and supervision of 51,000 firms throughout the UK."

The minimum fee was set at £1,000 in 2010/11, and has grown to £1,151 over the last decade. It was frozen at that level last year to protect the smallest firms during the pandemic.

The regulator has calculated the new minimum fee after factoring in the costs of regulatory reporting, its supervision bub service, and unrecovered authorisation costs as well as those incurred for its regular policing of regulated activities without authorisation.

"A firm which needs to be regulated by the FCA, even if that is for an ancillary part of its business, will recognise that regulatory approval brings value but also specific and serious obligations," the watchdog said.

"We have seen over recent years that the costs to customers of small firms can be high when things go wrong. We have to take a data-led approach to ensure effective oversight of the large number of small firms within our remit."

To that end, the FCA has committed to investing £120 million over the next three years to strengthen its capability for surveillance and intelligence to better identify firms and individuals of concern. 

The FCA plans to strengthen its assessment of applications by recruiting more staff. After considering all the feedback on the consultation, the body expects to implement changes in time for the 2022/23 fee cycle.

These proposed changes are part of the FCA's wider transformation towards becoming a more assertive and proactive regulator. Earlier this month, it streamlined its decision-making process, transferring greater responsibility to its senior staff in a bid to be more effective and efficient in stopping harm to consumers and markets.

Topics

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read