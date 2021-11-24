Vitality launches Next Best Action to incentivise good health

Personalised and data-driven approach

John Brazier
Starting a physical exercise regime is one of the Next Best Action pathways.
Starting a physical exercise regime is one of the Next Best Action pathways.

Vitality has launched a “new approach” aimed at helping members make one change for the betterment of their physical health.

Next Best Action, which is based on a "personalised and data-driven" approach, is designed to provide members with the one action that would have the biggest impact on their future health. 

The initiative uses data science and Vitality's understanding of individual health risks to predict which action is likely to have the most significant improvement a member's health and long-term health span

It then recommends a personalised plan including tailored support via newly created pathways and incentives members to follow through on the action with additional Vitality points and status boosts within the Vitality Programme.

The pathways that form part of the Next Best Action include maintaining and quitting smoking, losing weight, getting more active, managing stress and burnout, and improving physical activity.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive of Vitality, said that as people come out of the Covid-19 pandemic many want to improve their physical health but often struggle to know where to start or which course of action is best for them.

"As part of today's launch, we have combined our clinical and actuarial skills, together with our expertise in behavioural change, to tackle this very issue. Our members will now be able to better understand how their lifestyle choices impact both their length and quality of life, alongside receiving both personalised support and incentives that will help them make and maintain these changes," Koopowitz said.

"This pioneering level of personalisation is new for the industry and one I am confident will bring about healthier lifestyle choices across our membership base, not only delivering meaningful change for them, but also providing benefits for advisers, us as a business and wider society too, which is what we call shared value insurance." 

John Brazier
