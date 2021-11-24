Reassured appoints James Turnbull as first chief digital officer

Joining from travel insurance provider StaySure Group, Turnbull will be responsible for working with the board to "assess and improve how customer data is safely collected and used to make important decisions about how Reassured does business with its customers."

This will comprise examining how operations can be streamlined, identifying new products in line with the broker's diversification pathways, and improving user experience, as well as increasing efficiency and profitability.

Earlier this year, Reassured launched its protection advisory business as part of its expansion and diversification strategy, having historically offered a direct-to-consumer service.

Turnbull was most recently chief digital and information officer at Staysure and held prior roles with Domestic and General, The AA and British Gas.

Commenting on his new role, Turnbull said: "Reassured's model and heritage in the telephony space is unmatched. My belief is that we can go on to create a digital reputation that mirrors this and create multichannel experiences to help customers get the best deals across several important products.

"I knew Reassured was the place for me when I saw how energised the organisation is about new ideas and striving to improve all that it does in the market. It really does put its customers and their experience first, and we have so much potential to improve this with the right use of technology. Maximising this potential is my main priority, and I'm excited to get started."

Steve Marshall, chief executive of Reassured, said: "James has shown an impressive track record in this role already, successfully heading up the digital transformation of huge FTSE businesses. We are dedicated to putting our customers first, and, going forward, our digital offering will be at the heart of that strategy to give all customers the most appropriate and efficient service.

"With James's determination to drive innovation and all the experience he brings to the table, we're confident that he will make a huge impact to the business as we look to diversify our offerings even further in the new year."