MetLife pays out £50M in claims during Q3

The provider stated individual protection claims totalled 4,025 during the period, it's second-highest quarterly volume, with pays out totalling £3.4m. This brought the total volume of individual claims paid out in the first three quarters of 2021 to 12,000, just below the total volume of 14,000 last year.

MetLife's employee benefits group life business paid out £38.75m across 378 claims during the period, its joint second highest ever volume of claims paid - behind Q2 2021 which was driven by a "significant increase in Covid-19 related" deaths.

Meanwhile, £4.9m was paid out on 1,390 group income protection claims during third quarter, with MetLife recording an increase in new claims caused by Long Covid and mental ill-health, with a related rise in early intervention support on these claims.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims at MetLife, commented: "In addition to paying out millions in claims to our policyholders, we're proud that we are ensuring that monies paid are reaching them in record time. We take pride in supporting our customers and helping them get back on their feet at a difficult time."

"Our claims philosophy is built on the trust that one day, should a customer find themselves in an unfortunate situation, that we are there for them when they need it most. We pay valid claims in a timely manner and with the utmost sensitivity."