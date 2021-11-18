Nemone Wynn-Evans appointed as new Shepherds Friendly chairman

Wynn-Evans steps up to the chair role having been on the board of the mutual as a non-executive director and, more recently, senior independent director.

Shepherd Friendly stated the Wynn-Evans has over 25 years of executive and non-executive experience in the financial services sector, in a variety of roles including business development, corporate finance and as a former finance director.

She is also a member of both the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment and Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Simon Pashby will fill the vacant role of senior independent director vacated by Wynn-Evans, who has been a member of the Shepherds Friendly board since 2016.

Hindle steps down from the role after eight years and will remain with Shepherds Friendly for a further year in a non-executive director capacity.

Wynn-Evans commented: "I am delighted to be stepping up to chair the Board. I would also like to offer my sincere gratitude to our previous chairman, Joanne Hindle, for her many years of exemplary service to the Society and its members in the chairman role.

"Having been a Board member for several years, I have seen the Society evolve and grow and I'm very much looking forward to delivering our future plans for our members and for advisers. Shepherds Friendly is a special place, wholly dedicated to making a positive difference to our members' lives.

"While we're proud of our almost 200-year heritage, we're always looking ahead. I can assure you that we're working hard today to find new ways to best serve our members in 2021 and beyond."