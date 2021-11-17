Mortgage advisers say protection conversations and referrals on the rise

The Viewpoint: Moving forward report, published by AMI today (17 November), surveyed 253 mortgage advisers and over 5,000 consumers on a range of issues concerning the protection market.

One of the main findings of the report was that over half of advisers (57%) said that protection conversations with clients had increased over the past 12 months, while the rate of mortgage advisers signposting clients to protection specialists has also risen, from 14% in 2020 to 25% in 2021.

Of the advisers that said they are discussing protection with clients, 86% said that they broach the topic of income protection with their clients, with only 2% of clients asking about the product unprompted, while one in ten (10%) advisers said that no conversation on income protection usually takes place.

When it comes to signposting, 73% of advisers said they directly advice their clients on protection, with 25% passing them on to protection specialists and 2% said they pass the client directly on to a third-party without introducing the concept of protection.

Around one-third (32%) of mortgage advisers said they follow up with the client post-sale to review their cover.

Purchasing a new house and securing a new job were highlighted by consumers as the two key reasons for buying protection across life insurance, critical illness, income protection and accident, sickness and unemployment protection.

Andrew Montlake, chair of AMI, said that the report highlights both positives and negatives, with progress being made in some areas and others where further work is needed.

"There is still a clear disconnect between brokers who believe they adequately discuss protection with their clients, and the understanding of the clients themselves. This is an area we need to work on to ensure that no client ever comes away from a conversation without a clear idea, or memory, of the protection discussion, whether this is something the adviser does themselves or refers on to a specialist."

Disconnect

Despite the report showing that the majority of mortgage advisers raise the issue of protection cover with clients, around two thirds (64%) of consumers don't remember having the conversation, despite over half (52%) of consumers having stated they believe protection is important.

Over half (56%) of mortgage customers stated they have never bought a protection product from their adviser, while a further 18% said they couldn't remember.

The primary reason stated by consumers as to why they don't purchase protection from their mortgage adviser was that they didn't feel they needed the product (37%), followed by cost (26%) and clients having arranged cover with another broker or insurer (22%).

The level of contact mortgage advisers have with clients post-sale was found to vary considerably, with the majority of clients (31%) not having any contact at all since the original meeting and just 7% having contact either every six months or more frequently.

Despite this, 84% of consumers said the level of contact they have with their mortgage adviser is "about right", while 13% said it's "not often enough."

Personalised annual statements were highlighted by consumers as the most-desired type of contact regarding protection they would want from their mortgage adviser, with 32% highlighting this over case studies (17%) and annual insurer claims statistics (16%).

Statements were particularly desired by the 18-34 age group ((48%) as well as consumers with pre-school children (47%) and primary school children (46%). However, 48% of consumers stated that they would not want any form of contact at all.

Mixed perceptions

AMI's report also found some poor perceptions among consumers regarding protection, as 42% of clients believe mortgage advisers only raise the issue of protection to increase their sales commission compared to 30% that believed it was to ensure they are financially protected.

Over half (53%) of consumers said there "is nothing that would change my view" on this, while one in five said they might reconsider if advisers "explained why protection discussion was important during my initial contact" (20%) and "they put more emphasis on how protection products could help me and my family" (19%).

In terms of claims being paid out, around one third of consumers said they didn't know pay our rates across all protection products, while 52% said that they did not trust claims statistics published by insurance providers.

Julie Scott, chief commercial officer at Royal London Intermediary, commented: "As society continues to recover from this crisis, we're starting to see some interesting trends, especially in relation to how protection policies and protection advice are viewed.

"This report puts a spotlight on the current opportunities and challenges we face, as we work together to deliver the very best outcomes for our customers in a post pandemic world. One of the key issues is how to engage better with clients about the value of protection, and we all need to step up to the challenge of better equipping advisers so they can have more meaningful protection discussion and improve client awareness."