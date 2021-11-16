LV= hits back at Royal London after Bain Capital sale intervention

‘Unfair and misleading’

LV= has hit back after rival mutual Royal London intervened in its proposed sale to private equity house Bain Capital saying the deal still represented the best outcome for members.

In a detailed statement on the deal, Alan Cook, chairman of LV=, said despite having "every opportunity", Royal London had failed to submit a superior best and final offer, and so the LV= board unanimously concluded that the "better value, certainty, investment and structure of Bain Capital's proposal would be in the best interests of our members".

He said: "The Board of LV= is clear that at no point have any of Royal London's proposals included an offer for membership rights or continuation of mutuality for LV= members, contrary to media speculation. Given this context, the Board of LV= believes it is unfair and misleading to characterise any proposal from Royal London as preserving mutuality or offering a real mutual alternative.

"We are also surprised and disappointed by the timing of Royal London's intervention, which comes more than a year after we terminated our confidential discussions and is seeking to destabilise the conclusions of our comprehensive strategic review, in close proximity to what is a very important vote for our members.

"Given our special general meeting on 10 December, we are seeking to clear up the fog for our members and remove all the uncertainty and confusion that has been created for our members ahead of what is a very important vote.  The Board of LV= continues to unanimously recommend the transaction with Bain Capital to its members ahead of the Special General Meeting on 10 December."

David Barral, senior independent director of LV=, added the deal with Bain still represented the best outcome for members "given its attractive valuation and the enhanced and accelerated pay-outs to LV= members, the certainty offered by removing any business risk from the with-profit fund, the release of capital to support LV='s defined benefit pension scheme liabilities and repay LV='s debt whilst also distributing value to members and the on-going investment by Bain Capital in LV='s franchise and brand".

"These attributes are far superior to any proposal received from other third parties, including Royal London.

"The Board, therefore, continue to unanimously recommend to LV= members to vote in favour of the proposed transaction with Bain Capital," he concluded.

