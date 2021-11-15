Aston Lark continues acquisition expansion with Innovation Broking

The broker specialises in in larger risks, global programs, and private equity-backed businesses in the technology, health, film and TV, and charities and care sectors.

Established in 2015, Innovation Broking was founded by Paul Dickson and Howard Pearson, with offices in Watford and London.

Aston Lark is currently in the process of being acquired by US-based Howden Group, a deal announced in mid-October. The broker's chief executive, Peter Blanc, previously stated that Aston Lark was targeting further organic growth in the employee benefits space alongside its acquisition strategy.

In October announced the acquisition of Bournemouth-based PMI specialist, The Health Insurance Company, following its capture of professional indemnity insurance (PII) broker, Plester Group, in August.

In February this year, Aston Lark confirmed the acquisition of two broker firms - individual health specialist, Right to Health, and business and individual broker, The Health Insurance Specialists. This on the back of its acquisition of employee benefits intermediary Private Healthcare Managers (PHM) in August last year.

Paul Dickson, chief executive at Innovation Broking, commented: "I am delighted that Innovation Broking has agreed to be acquired by Aston Lark, which is now to become part of the Howden Group. This will provide an outstanding platform for the continued growth of our corporate broking business, and in turn provide great opportunities for our people.

"Peter Blanc and I have known each other for many years, and I have enormous respect for his leadership of Aston Lark, which in common with Innovation, places people and their development at the forefront of its business. Innovation has grown into a great business in the last five years, and this is thanks in part to our backing from Albion Capital who have supported us since our formation."

Dickson will take on the role of chair for Aston Lark's broking and benefits companies as of early 2022.