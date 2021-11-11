£230 billion of life insurance policies at risk of going unclaimed: GoCompare

Research from GoCompare found nearly one fifth (18%) of Brits had not told family members that they have a life insurance policy in place.

Furthermore, just under 15% of policyholders have not provided family members or beneficiaries with the necessary information required to make a claim on the policy, equating to 2.9 million life insurance policies at risk, GoCompare states, valued at a total of £230 billion.

While around two thirds (64%) currently have a last will and testament in place, only 29% said they have detailed their policy in their will and as more than a third (35%) of those with life insurance told GoCompare that their families don't know how to find their policy's documents.

The research also found that only 3% of Brits took out a life insurance policy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic specifically did so because of the virus.

Richard Jones at GoCompare life insurance said: "Life insurance can be a financial lifeline for many families after losing a loved one, allowing them to pay off a long-standing mortgage or helping them to have a secure financial future, so it is worrying that our research found that so many policies could be left unclaimed.

"It is great to see how many people have bought life insurance, but it is useless if left unclaimed, and it seems that a staggering number of policies are at risk of just that, according to our research.

"To ensure that loved ones can claim, it's important that policyholders tell family members about their insurance. By having these difficult conversations, they can rest assured that their relatives are aware of and able to access these important documents when the time comes."