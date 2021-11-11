£230 billion of life insurance policies at risk of going unclaimed: GoCompare

Approximately 2.9 million UK policies at risk

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
£230 billion of life insurance policies at risk of going unclaimed: GoCompare

UK life insurance policies worth an estimated £230 billion are at risk of going unclaimed according to price comparison website, GoCompare.

Research from GoCompare found nearly one fifth (18%) of Brits had not told family members that they have a life insurance policy in place. 

Furthermore, just under 15% of policyholders have not provided family members or beneficiaries with the necessary information required to make a claim on the policy, equating to 2.9 million life insurance policies at risk, GoCompare states, valued at a total of £230 billion.

While around two thirds (64%) currently have a last will and testament in place, only 29% said they have detailed their policy in their will and as more than a third (35%) of those with life insurance told GoCompare that their families don't know how to find their policy's documents.

The research also found that only 3% of Brits took out a life insurance policy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic specifically did so because of the virus.

Richard Jones at GoCompare life insurance said: "Life insurance can be a financial lifeline for many families after losing a loved one, allowing them to pay off a long-standing mortgage or helping them to have a secure financial future, so it is worrying that our research found that so many policies could be left unclaimed. 

"It is great to see how many people have bought life insurance, but it is useless if left unclaimed, and it seems that a staggering number of policies are at risk of just that, according to our research.

"To ensure that loved ones can claim, it's important that policyholders tell family members about their insurance. By having these difficult conversations, they can rest assured that their relatives are aware of and able to access these important documents when the time comes."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

WorkLife partners with Futura on Scottish employee benefits expansion

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand

More on Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
Funeral costs biggest trigger for life insurance purchases in over 50's
Individual Protection

Funeral costs biggest trigger for life insurance purchases in over 50's

OneFamily research shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Woman sentenced for multiple fraudulent cancer claims
Individual Protection

Woman sentenced for multiple fraudulent cancer claims

Two years imprisonment suspended for two years

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: All the winners revealed!

Leading With Distinction

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.

COVER
clock 03 November 2021 • 1 min read
Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace
Group Protection

Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'

Gosia Bowling
clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read