Funeral costs biggest trigger for life insurance purchases in over 50's

Research conduct in August this year among 2,000 UK adults aged 50 or older found that 40% said that they didn't want family members to have to pay funeral expenses, while 30% said they have bought life insurance as they are approaching later life.

Meanwhile, the need to protect their family (28%) was also identified as a main trigger for seeking out life insurance.

The mutual found that around two in five (22%) over 50's currently have a life insurance policy, while the same percentage are considering taking out cover.

Other drivers identified by the research included financial life events such as retiring (8%) or paying off a mortgage (7%).

Cost was identified as the primary consideration when choosing which life insurance policy to purchase by 51% of over 50's, followed by the option of funeral funding (21%) and guaranteed acceptance (19%).

OneFamily stated that due to the variety of factors involved, advisers play a "key role" in getting the right life cover for over 50's. The research found 56% of over 50's are looking for a financial advisor they can trust, as well as someone who offers quality advice (43%) and has good product knowledge (39%).

Paul Bridgwater, head of investment at OneFamily, said: "Our research suggests that only a relatively small proportion of over 50s (22%) currently have life insurance cover in place. Thinking about end-of-life plans can be an uncomfortable process, but it really is crucial - particularly as major life events like retirement or paying off a mortgage approach.

"This is where a skilled adviser can be of great help, by offering reassurance and understanding the factors that enter into the decision-making process to buy life insurance after 50. Trust can be the key component in taking the first steps towards making the right financial plan and giving customers and their families peace of mind."