Woman sentenced for multiple fraudulent cancer claims

Gemma Goodwin, 38, was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and a six-month electronically-tagged curfew for the making several fraudulent claims.

Having taken out a life insurance policy with an unnamed provider in 2015 which included terminal illness benefit, Goodwin was found to have forged medical documents stating she had been diagnosed with breast, lung and cervical cancer, and had been given one to two years left to live.

In 2018, Goodwin contacted the insurance provider claiming she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer with around 12 months left to live, wishing to make a claim on her policy to support her three children and to make funeral arrangements.

Two months later Goodwin contacted the insurer again to halt the claim, wishing to nominate a beneficiary - a colleague from her workplace - to manage the claim upon her death. With a beneficiary in place, Goodwin submitted medical documents from her local hospital to the provider advancing her claim that stated she had been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, stage two cervical cancer and stage four lung cancer, with a life expectancy of one to two years.

Upon receiving the documents, the provider requested details of Goodwin's medical condition and history directly from the NHS, prompting Goodwin to cancel her claim, as the relevant department at the hospital confirmed that Goodwin was not a current or past patient.

In January 2019, Goodwin again contacted the provider stating that she had two to three months left to live, followed by multiple correspondences throughout the year to make changes to her policy, including removing her nominated beneficiary.

At the end of 2019, the insurer wrote to Goodwin informing her that the policy had been cancelled with immediate effect due to evidence suggesting that the claim was fraudulent.

During an interview with London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Division (IFED), Goodwin's nominated beneficiary detailed that she had repeatedly lied about her health over the course of the seven-year friendship, with Goodwin having claimed to be suffering with lupus and various forms of cancer, even going so far as to shave her head and travel to the United States to receive treatment.

Further investigation found that this was not the only person that Goodwin had convinced, as an online fundraising page had been created by another friend. Of the £2,033 raised through the page, Goodwin withdrew £1,961 to use for a holiday with her children.

Goodwin admitted to the fraud in later interviews, stating she had forged the medical documents herself and that she had "enjoyed the attention of being ‘ill'."

IFED Detective Constable Kim Negus commented: "Goodwin is a deceitful and shameless individual, exploiting a devastating illness for personal financial gain. What's worse is that this is not the first time she has attempted to cheat the system, having previously been convicted for fraudulently claiming housing and long-term illness benefits.

"Goodwin clearly has no remorse when it comes to her fraudulent activity, but she should know by now that the truth will always be uncovered in the end."