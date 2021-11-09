Royal London adopts ABI Mental Health standards

Royal London has updated its approach to mental health in its pre- and post-sales communications, in line with new incoming standards developed by the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The provider stated that the changes are in line with the ABI's Mental Health Standards and Access to Insurance Agreements, designed to make it easier for customers with mental health issues to apply for protection insurance.

Language used in protection application forms has been changed to include clearer and more empathetic questions, with a clearly defined mental health questions section separate from those concerning physical health.

Meanwhile, language that could be construed as negative has been replaced with softer terms, for example ‘decline' or ‘refuse' has been replaced with ‘unable to offer cover' or ‘unable to accept'. 

Royal London has also introduced a new Health & Wellbeing Directory to provide support and local help from charities and community groups for customers that require assistance at the point of protection purchase.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, commented: "The pandemic has, in part, been responsible for an increased focus on mental health issues in the UK. As a responsible business it's only right that we break down any barriers preventing anyone from accessing cover to protect themselves and their families.

"Adapting the language helps improve the overall customer experience when buying insurance and has been implemented on the back of feedback from customers and mental health charities provided to the ABI and used to design the ABI Mental Health Standards. It's all part of our drive to make protection accessible for everyone."

