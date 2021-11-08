AMII welcomes two new start-up members

Founded last year, Bristol-based intermediary Phoenix Health & Protection offers advice on individual, group and family private medical insurance (PMI) and individual, group, business and self-employed life, critical illness and income protection policies.

Founder Richard Charlton, who has held previous industry roles with AXA PPP and Mercer, said that the ethos of the association of putting clients first was aligned with the intermediary's own: "We have also been impressed by the work the body has undertaken recently. From streamlining processes to government lobbying, they are working hard to improve the industry for the benefit of the client, and this is something we definitely want to support."

"We wanted to offer our clients an exceptional personalised service that you get from working with a small business, with the wide range of options and choice that having access to the whole market provides.," Charlton commented.

Hove-based Hooray Health & Protection was established in October 2019 and also offers intermediary services for individual, group and business health and protection policies, as well as international PMI and employee benefits platforms.

Founder Charlie Cousins said that the business was established to address the needs of the SME and new-to-market sectors: "At the time, the health and protection industry focused heavily on large corporate clients and there wasn't really anyone providing solutions for the SME and start-up marketplace.

"Since we set up, we've seen huge demand for our services and our business has really grown. Joining AMII was a natural next step for us as a way of keeping up to date with the industry and continuing to profile our business," Cousins said.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, commented: "These are two fresh and exciting businesses which reflect our changing industry. Starting up as a new business can be a fairly daunting time, so we look forward to welcoming them into AMII and supporting them as they grow and thrive."