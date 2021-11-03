LV= announces potential £212m pay out to members as part of Bain Capital deal

Within a Member Voting Pack published today (3 October), the insurer stated that it would make one-off member payments of £100 to every eligible member, totalling £111m, should the deal be completed.

However, LV= also stated that the per-member pay out could be reduced to £60 should the deal be completed in an alternative way to the Part VII transfer that enables the planned insurance business transfer to a Bain Capital-controlled entity.

LV= has also planned for a £101m increase in future With-profit policy pay out enhancements for all its eligible With-profits members. It stated that this represents a percentage uplift of 0.1% for each year members have held their policy from 1996 until the policy pays out.

Alan Cook, chairman of LV= said: "We've built a strong brand, a rich heritage and have a real opportunity for future growth. However, in order to be successful in a highly competitive market, we need significant investment to compete and achieve our ambitions for growth.

"Bain Capital was the only option that offered both an excellent financial outcome for members and gave unrivalled support for the LV= brand, our people and locations. Whilst none of the bids would have allowed LV= to remain as a standalone mutual, this deal provides the highest distribution to With-profits policyholders compared to continuing with ‘business as usual' or closing to new business."

LV= will hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) on 10 December with all eligible members requested to place votes on a special resolution to approve the acquisition of the LV= business by Bain, followed by a member meeting later the same day where members will be asked to vote on the most effective way to complete the transaction through a Scheme of Arrangement.

In the run-up to 10 December, LV= will hold a series of webinars for members, as required by the Financial Conduct Authority as part of the regulator's efforts to ensure that LV= policyholders are treated fairly and have the opportunity to engage with the provider.

"We urge members to carefully read the information in the Member Vote Pack and join our upcoming webinars. The Board and I truly believe that this is the right way forward, enabling us to embark on the next exciting chapter of the LV= story, and recommend that members vote in favour of our plans," Cook added.