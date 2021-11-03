COVER Excellence Awards 2021: The Night in Pictures

COVER Excellence Awards 2021
A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.
You can find the full list of this year's winners here.
You can find the full list of this year's winners here.
Sponsored by Vitality
A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.
A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2021, held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November.
'The key to supporting menopausal women is creating a culture in which conversations are welcomed and expected'