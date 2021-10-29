Winners revealed for Gold Standard Awards 2021

The awards were relaunched this year to recognise company excellence in the financial advice and discretionary fund management sectors and help build and restore consumer trust in the industry.

Achieving the Gold Standard means the recipient firm has all the characteristics of a successful, high-quality, sustainable and responsible business in the 2020s.

This allows companies to demonstrate to clients, employees and other stakeholders that they excel in the capabilities that matter most to them, while supporting higher standards across the sector.

Now in their 19th year, the Gold Standard Awards 2021 includes categories for IFAs, financial advice, protection advice, retirement advice and discretionary fund management firms operating in the UK.

The Gold Standards are awards with a difference as there can be a number of winners in each category: entrants either earn the Gold Standard accolade or they do not make the grade.

The awards provide an opportunity for firms to assess their current business models to meet the challenges facing them today and prepare for tomorrow given our social and environmental responsibility.

Companies entering the Gold Standard Award scheme had to complete a detailed questionnaire, which has been constructed using the knowledge of industry experts and takes a 'five pillar' approach to assessment.

These awards not only take account of a company's capability to conduct business, but assess standards of service, financial strength, fair value and trust, as well as governance and social responsibility which reflect the current financial landscape.

In particular, judges were looking at how a business has gone above and beyond the industry standards in the past 12 months.

For more information on the awards, click here.

2021 Winners:

Financial Advice (small to medium)

Buckingham Gate Chartered Financial Planners

Protection Advice

Caspian Insurance Services

Retirement Advice

McCrea Financial Services Ltd

Independent Financial Advice (medium to large)

Carbon Financial Partners Ltd

Equilibrium Financial Planning

Mazars Financial Planning Ltd

Partners Wealth Management

Independent Financial Advice (small)

AAB Wealth

Carrington Wealth Management

Kingsfleet Wealth

Murdoch Asset Management

VWM Wealth

Discretionary Fund Management

Brewin Dolphin

EQ Investors

Rathbones