Aston Lark joins GRiD

John Brazier
1 min read
Aston Lark joins GRiD

Insurance broker Aston Lark has become the latest firm to join industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

As part of GRiD, Aston Lark will have access to specialist group risk training, networking opportunities, access to employer research and working with leading group risk experts.

The broker is the latest member to join the industry body, following insurtech INSTANDA and employee benefits platform Bravo Benefits last month, and law firm BDB Pitmans and return-to-work specialist Working to Wellbeing in September.

Earlier this month it was announced that US-based Howden Group reached an agreement to acquire Aston Lark from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bowmark Capital, in a deal described as Howden's "largest acquisition to date."

Sam Mistry, director, Employee Benefits Division at Aston Lark, said: "We're delighted to join GRiD and look forward to working together to support our staff when providing group protection to both existing and prospective clients."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, commented: "The group risk industry, along with our organisation, never stands still. We continually offer new benefits to our members and it's great to see new companies join and make use of all that we have to offer. We extend a very warm welcome to Aston Lark."

John Brazier
