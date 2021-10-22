Insurer's diversity and inclusivity policies aiming to change workplace culture

A poll by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) of its members has found 45% are aiming to foster a better workplace culture.

Of 328 CII members asked, around one-third said their aim is to prevent discrimination, 18% said the focus was to attract and retain talent, while a further 7% said the main aim was to increase customer diversity.

The CII introduced the requirement for its members to have an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) policy in place in 2019. A survey, conducted in April and May this year, was aimed at measuring the impact policies have and identify good practice.

In September, a report published by reboot. found that 66% of ethnic minorities working in financial services have experienced discrimination at work due to their background, with only 36% of respondents believe their companies are fully committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, said the diverse and inclusive businesses are better run due to the understanding and value of colleague and customers as individuals.

"Diversity and inclusion policies shouldn't be just about meeting a legal requirement - effective implementation and management of a strategy is vital to address workplace behaviour, evaluate progress and ensure the approach taken continues to be fit for purpose," Fisher said.

"We appreciate how challenging it can be to get this right, which is why the CII is committed to sharing good practice where our membership has boosted employee and customer wellbeing and engagement with their approaches."

