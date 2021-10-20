UnderwriteMe adds Vitality to Protection Platform

Vitality’s portfolio of individual protection products have been added to UnderwriteMe’s sourcing system.

The insurtech stated that the addition of Vitality marks a "major expansion" to the platform and brings the total number of providers accessible to advisers to 15.

The move will initially see advisers gain access to Vitality's life cover, optimised life cover, life and serious illness cover, optimised life and serious illness cover, serious illness cover and optimised serious illness cover.

Nilesh Patel, head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe, commented: Our aim is to give advisers and customers even more choice by constantly increasing the number of insurer brands on the Platform and the products we offer.  

"We are now able to provide "buy now" instant underwriting decisions for up to 80% of all protection cases. Bringing such a strong and much-loved brand as Vitality onboard is a really exciting moment for us and our distribution partners."

