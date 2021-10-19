Justin Taurog appointed MD of VitalityLife

Succeeds Justin Skinner

John Brazier
1 min read
VitaltiyLife has appointed Justin Taurog to lead its life insurance business.

Taurog will take on the role alongside his current position as managing director of VitalityInvest, subject to regulatory approval.

He has been with Vitality for the past 13 years and has played a "pivotal role" across its business, including in the "evolution" of its serious illness cover proposition, the insurer stated.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive of Vitality, commented: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Taurog to Managing Director of VitalityLife.

"Justin brings with him extensive knowledge of the life business and Vitality, and he will be integral to the future development and growth within the business."

John Brazier
