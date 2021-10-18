Aviva, UnderwriteMe and Zurich sign up to neurodiversity champion group

Aviva, UnderwriteMe, Zurich and Swiss Re have joined the initiative as founding members, alongside Marsh UK & Ireland, Lexxic and Principal.

Launched last month, GAIN aims to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

Neurodiversity describes people who experience the world differently to others in social, education and workplace environments. People who are neurodiverse can, but not exclusively, include people living with conditions such as autism, dyslexia, ADHD and dyspraxia.

Chika Aghadiuno, group enterprise risk director at Aviva, commented: "Neurodiversity is rightly starting to receive more attention and is an area that we at Aviva are keen to learn about. In addition to our recently launched neurodiversity placement scheme, we are delighted to become a founder member of GAIN.

"In collaboration with GAIN, we hope to help champion neurodiversity across our industry and become a ‘neurodiversity-smart' employer, embracing, and maximising the talent of our existing and future colleagues."

Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement at Zurich and Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Sector, said: "We're incredibly proud to be founding members of this important network. As a Disability Confident Leader, we're keen to ensure that the valuable skills and qualities of neurodivergent employees are welcomed and celebrated.

"One of the steps we've taken at Zurich is new global service agreement with Auticon, an IT/Data consultancy and social enterprise that exclusively recruits consultants with autism. We want to make the most of a talent pool which has what can often be a very different skill set."