Life insurance consumers overpaying by £1.2B annually: DeadHappy

According to the insurance provider's research, a combination of overpaying for premiums worked out on average basis over the 25-year period and cancelling policies that are "no longer fit for purpose" means that customers are significantly overpaying each year for their life cover.

DeadHappy stated that because policies are set up where the price is averaged over 25 years, consumers are overpaying in the earlier 15 years to compensate for the later 10 years.

Inflexibility is also causing people to cancel or change policies on average every seven years, the insurer stated, meaning customers are "constantly stuck in the ‘overpaying' part of the 25-year insurance cycle."

Phil Zeidler, co-founder of DeadHappy, argued that this "outdated approach" is leading to consumers hugely overpaying for insurance policies.

"Life insurance premiums should be priced by age and risk level, meaning the younger and healthier a person is the cheaper the policy is. However, most insurance policies are set up where the price is averaged over 25 years, meaning consumers are overpaying in the earlier 15 years to compensate for the later 10 years," he said.

"The other issue with these long-term inflexible policies is that lives significantly change over a 25-year period, and so what suited you at one point is very unlikely to suit you a few years down the line. Life can be messy - your relationships, health and situation can completely change.

"This is why people cancel their life insurance every seven years on average - they realise that the policy they took out is no longer fit for purpose. If people only ever get to seven years, they are constantly stuck in the ‘overpaying' part of the 25-year insurance cycle. Which leaves you with two options - either continue with a policy that no longer meets your needs, or cancel it, knowing you have overpaid for the past seven years and start over again."

Zeidler stated that the industry should either bring life insurance into line with other insurance products and be provide on an annual basis, or be offered on a longer-term basis but include fair greater levels of flexibility to reflect what cover best suits clients now.

""Recent research we conducted showed that four in 10 of us think that most people are in denial about their own demise and don't think about it until it's too late to make the necessary arrangements. We want to encourage people to take a more proactive approach to planning it - and a part of that is ensuring the life insurance you have in place is actually right for you," he concluded.