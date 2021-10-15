Unum records one third of support appointments for mental health

Through [email protected]

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Unum records one third of support appointments for mental health

Over one-third of appointments made via Unum’s digital health service [email protected] this year were for mental health.

Unum stated that 36% of all appointments made through the health and wellbeing app were for mental health concerns between January and August this year.

Over one quarter of [email protected] appointments were related to either anxiety or stress, the two most common reasons attributed by users for their appointment request.

Unum's also stated that men are seemingly still less likely to reach out for support when they may need it.

According to its [email protected] data, men are 30% less likely to book a mental health appointment via the support service than women.

However, this disparity was absent for other [email protected] services, with men accounting for 47% and 51% of remote GPs and physiotherapy appointment bookings, respectively.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, commented: "Thousands of individuals request appointments every month via [email protected], and we're pleased and proud that more than 98% of people who access our mental health support via the app say that their healthcare professional dealt with their concern.

"However, so much more needs to be done to keep the conversation going around mental health — especially around the stigma that still too often exists with men. Despite this, these findings highlight just how important having fast, direct access to mental health professionals exactly when people need it.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Fran Bruce appointed as Aviva's new MD of protection

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

More on Regulation

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends
Regulation

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

Plans to leave Spring 2022

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 October 2021 • 2 min read
Ombudsman updates distress and inconvenience compensation guidance
Regulation

Ombudsman updates distress and inconvenience compensation guidance

More detailed guidance, 'fairer' outcome

Julia Bahr
clock 15 October 2021 • 2 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read