Unum records one third of support appointments for mental health

Unum stated that 36% of all appointments made through the health and wellbeing app were for mental health concerns between January and August this year.

Over one quarter of [email protected] appointments were related to either anxiety or stress, the two most common reasons attributed by users for their appointment request.

Unum's also stated that men are seemingly still less likely to reach out for support when they may need it.

According to its [email protected] data, men are 30% less likely to book a mental health appointment via the support service than women.

However, this disparity was absent for other [email protected] services, with men accounting for 47% and 51% of remote GPs and physiotherapy appointment bookings, respectively.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, commented: "Thousands of individuals request appointments every month via [email protected], and we're pleased and proud that more than 98% of people who access our mental health support via the app say that their healthcare professional dealt with their concern.

"However, so much more needs to be done to keep the conversation going around mental health — especially around the stigma that still too often exists with men. Despite this, these findings highlight just how important having fast, direct access to mental health professionals exactly when people need it.