Swiss Re partners on new mental health for insurance

The app has been designed to allow customers to better track their mental wellbeing and improve links to insurers' existing support networks, such as therapy providers or Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs).

This is aimed at creating a "win-win" scenario for both parties through earlier intervention in the claims process.

The app will include improved monitoring/mental health tracking, curated pathways to signpost consumers to relevant offline support and better reporting for insurance clients. This is designed to enable "pre-notification of claims" by encouraging policyholders to seek support - through proven techniques in existing insurer ecosystems - before issues become too extreme, the reinsurer stated.

Swiss Re stated that the potential pilot markets for the app include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK.

Jolee Crosby, Swiss Re's head of L&H global core solutions, Underwriting & MedRe, commented: "There's an estimated $15 billion of mental health claims each year in insurers' disability books around the world. The insurance industry is striving to better understand and prevent mental illness.

We're delighted to be developing this app with Wysa, which will support insurers in their goal of improving both their products and the consumer experience for those looking to stay on top of their mental wellbeing."