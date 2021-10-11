Swiss Re partners on new mental health for insurance

With Wysa

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Swiss Re partners on new mental health for insurance

Swiss Re has partnered with mental health platform Wysa to develop a new app specifically designed for the insurance industry.

The app has been designed to allow customers to better track their mental wellbeing and improve links to insurers' existing support networks, such as therapy providers or Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs).

This is aimed at creating a "win-win" scenario for both parties through earlier intervention in the claims process.

The app will include improved monitoring/mental health tracking, curated pathways to signpost consumers to relevant offline support and better reporting for insurance clients. This is designed to enable "pre-notification of claims" by encouraging policyholders to seek support - through proven techniques in existing insurer ecosystems - before issues become too extreme, the reinsurer stated.

Swiss Re stated that the potential pilot markets for the app include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK.

Jolee Crosby, Swiss Re's head of L&H global core solutions, Underwriting & MedRe, commented: "There's an estimated $15 billion of mental health claims each year in insurers' disability books around the world. The insurance industry is striving to better understand and prevent mental illness.

We're delighted to be developing this app with Wysa, which will support insurers in their goal of improving both their products and the consumer experience for those looking to stay on top of their mental wellbeing."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers

More on Group Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

Building Back Together

COVER
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read
Peppy launches menopause resource pack for employers
Group Protection

Peppy launches menopause resource pack for employers

‘Knowledge is empowering’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 October 2021 • 1 min read
UK SMEs levelling up mental health support for employees
Group Protection

UK SMEs levelling up mental health support for employees

33% increase since start of Covid-19

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 October 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read