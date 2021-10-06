Cavendish rolls out new version of quote and apply portal

Based on iPipeline technology

John Brazier
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Protection distributor Cavendish Online has launched its revised quote and apply system based on iPipeline’s Consumer Apply technology.

As part of its ongoing growth plan, Cavendish Online has launched a revised quote and apply system across its direct-to-consumer (D2C), advised and non-advised sales channels.

The use of iPipeline's Consumer Apply solution by the distributor marks the first instance it's technology has been used in a UK D2C proposition.

Cavendish Online has also adopted iPipeline's online service and multi-product comparison platform, SolutionBuilder, across its advised and non-advised sales channels.

John Nelmes, director at Cavendish Online said: "We have ambitious plans for rapid growth and need a market-leading technology provider to help us continue to deliver innovation across all of our protection distribution channels.

"Our ability to build flexible and tailor-made protection journeys, including quote and apply, is an essential part of ensuring the smoothest customer journey possible. It will allow us to scale while offering customers the best value solutions."

