Aviva completes sale of Aviva France in £2.8bn deal

Aviva today confirmed the sale of its French life, general insurance, and asset management business, having first announced the transaction in February.



The move forms part of its wider transformation strategy to focus on core markets in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Aviva chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said: "This is a very significant step forward for Aviva. It greatly simplifies the company as we focus on our core businesses in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

"I am confident that Aéma, with its strong insurance heritage and reputation, will be an excellent owner of Aviva France. I wish the business and all its people every success for the future."

Blanc said the sale was a "significant milestone" in the delivery of its strategy and was an "excellent outcome" for shareholders, customers, employees, and distributors.

Aviva has sold most of its European businesses this year as part of its transformation strategy.

In March, Aviva confirmedthe sale of its Italian life and general businesses, Aviva Italy, for €873m (£753m). It was offloaded to CNP Assurance and general insurance business to Allianz for €543m and €330m respectively.

At the end of March, Avivaconfirmed the sale of Aviva Poland, a deal which was valued at €2.7bn (£2.3bn) to Allianz.

It included its life insurance business in Poland and Lithuania, and its Polish general insurance, asset management and pensions businesses, as well as a portfolio of financial advice, digital distribution, and price comparison businesses.