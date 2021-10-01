CII CEO Sian Fisher to step down in March after six-year term

Fisher was appointed chief exectuive in 2016 and will complete her six-moth notice period, before departing on 31 March 2022.

During her tenure at the CII, Fisher was responsible for the modernisation of the organisation, which included the delivery of a new manifesto, CII strategy, IT transformation and a culture change programme.

Fisher said: "When I joined the CII in 2016, I made a commitment to modernise the organisation during my five-year term, to make sure it was ‘fit for the future' and supported the vital role our members play in society. I've always believed that helping advance the influence and impact of the insurance and personal finance profession, is helping advance opportunity and equality for all.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with all my dedicated colleagues and the board to transition the CII into a more sustainable, relevant, modern, and diverse professional body."

The outgoing CEO continued: "I look forward to spending the next six months overseeing our forthcoming membership consultation - Shaping the Future Together - and supporting the transition to a successor who will lead the next phase of the CII's development."

Fisher's term would have finished at the end of 2020, but in the wake of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the arrival of a new CII chair, Dr Helen Phillips, in July 2020, Fisher offered to extend her tenure to ensure the CII had a "clear next phase" to move to.

Phillips said: "Sian has led the CII at a pivotal time and as a board we are enormously grateful to her for all that she has achieved. We look forward to evolving her legacy, with a clear focus on building public trust and helping our members to support their clients in becoming more financially resilient.

"I want to thank Sian personally, it has been a privilege and a delight to work with someone whose intellectual agility and commitment to the CII is matched only by her integrity, graciousness and unerring good humour. I look forward to continuing to work together over the next six months."

Fisher's decision to step down has been timed to cover the full period of the upcoming membership consultation, Shaping the Future Together, which is set to launch in October and conclude in Q1, 2022. It will enable the board to recruit a successor to take forward its five year plan.