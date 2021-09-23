MetLife records increasing demand for child protection cover

According to the insurer's internal data, over half (52%*) of parents with a MetLife MultiProtect policy have added their children to their protection plan.

According to research carried out among 2,000 UK adults in June this year, when asked what concerns them most, respondents overwhelmingly said the health of their children (67%) and their partner (70%) are the concerns them most.

Parents were found to stress more about the health of their children and partner than themselves; just half (50%) worried about themselves having an accident and 44% worried about social care and health costs.

The statistics from MetLife come as over 430,000 students prepare to enter University, an environment which can result in physical injury and negative impacts on emotional wellbeing.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims at MetLife UK, commented: "Going to university is a big occasion for many young people. Likely to be the first time they've lived outside of the family home and had to look after themselves. While you can't wrap your child up in cotton wool, having a protection policy in place that covers you and your children while they are in full time education can help to reduce worries and ensure they have the support they need at any time of day.

"This year to date we have paid over £1 million in child claims. University offers students an opportunity to play the sport they love at both competitive and social levels. The child cover includes protection for accidental injuries from a huge number of sports, and our data shows some of the highest causes of claim are sport related."