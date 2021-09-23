MetLife records increasing demand for child protection cover

On MultiProtect

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
MetLife records increasing demand for child protection cover

Insurance provider MetLife has seen an uptick in demand for child cover on its MultiProtect product.

According to the insurer's internal data, over half (52%*) of parents with a MetLife MultiProtect policy have added their children to their protection plan.

According to research carried out among 2,000 UK adults in June this year, when asked what concerns them most, respondents overwhelmingly said the health of their children (67%) and their partner (70%) are the concerns them most.

Parents were found to stress more about the health of their children and partner than themselves; just half (50%) worried about themselves having an accident and 44% worried about social care and health costs.

The statistics from MetLife come as over 430,000 students prepare to enter University, an environment which can result in physical injury and negative impacts on emotional wellbeing.

Stuart Lewis, head of claims at MetLife UK, commented: "Going to university is a big occasion for many young people. Likely to be the first time they've lived outside of the family home and had to look after themselves. While you can't wrap your child up in cotton wool, having a protection policy in place that covers you and your children while they are in full time education can help to reduce worries and ensure they have the support they need at any time of day.

"This year to date we have paid over £1 million in child claims. University offers students an opportunity to play the sport they love at both competitive and social levels. The child cover includes protection for accidental injuries from a huge number of sports, and our data shows some of the highest causes of claim are sport related." 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

More on PMI

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022
Adviser / Broking

COVER launches the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
AMII welcomes Aceso and Mattioli Woods as latest members
PMI

AMII welcomes Aceso and Mattioli Woods as latest members

New advisory members

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 September 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

Winners announced 2 November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting
Income Protection

IPAW: Getting under the skin of income protection claims and underwriting

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers
Income Protection

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

Day three of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 5 min read
IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation
Income Protection

IPAW: Reframing the mortgage protection conversation

Day two of Income Protection Awareness Week

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read