Client-led protection interest stagnant despite Covid: Scottish Widows

'Elephant in the room'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 September 2021 • 2 min read
Client-led protection interest stagnant despite Covid: Scottish Widows

New research from Scottish Widows shows that financial advisers are not seeing more desire for protection products from clients despite the impact of the pandemic.

Research carried out among 200 IFAs in July this year found that 74% of respondents the number of client-initiated conversations about protection products had "remained stagnant" since before the onset of the pandemic.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 causing issues such as reduced working hours, financial hardship and illness, only "a small proportion" of advisers said that their clients are proactively asking for professional advice on critical illness cover (7%) and life insurance (8%).

Promoting the additional services included in protection policies was found to be beneficial to increasing protection take-up, according to the research, with 58% of IFAs indicating access to GP and virtual GP appointments is the most valuable additional service, followed by medical check-ups (51%) and access to mental health services (50%).

Commenting on the research, Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows said: "If a global pandemic is not going to spark more proactivity from people in seeking out advice on their protection needs, it begs the question: what will? 

"It's human nature to push negative scenarios to the back of our minds but as an industry, we have a duty of care to broach the topic of preparedness in a sensitive and helpful manner. Technology has certainly made it easier to arrange conversations in the last 18 months but a virtual approach isn't everyone's cup of tea - it's about getting to know what works best for your client base."

Technology has played an important role in client engagement throughout the pandemic for advisers, with virtual communication platforms becoming far more prevalalnt for protection discussions, but face-to-face meetings are still the preferred medium according to 66% of IFAs. 

The research found around eight in 10 IFAs acknowledged that their clients aged 50 and over prefer to discuss protection needs in a face-to-face setting and only 17% are comfortable talking virtually or via telephone. In contrast, half (51%) say that clients aged 18-35 prefer discussing this via telephone or video calls.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

IPAW: Dispelling the protection 'elephant in the room' for wealth advisers

HCB Group partners with Doctor Care Anywhere

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Does protection have an image problem?
Adviser / Broking

Does protection have an image problem?

"Empathy goes a long way in this job"

Jon Yarker
clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention
Technology

ProtectX5: Digitalisation of protection demands attention

'We need to move fast'

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 September 2021 • 4 min read
PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care
Long Term Care

PM confirms 1.25% NI tax increase to fund health and social care

Breaks manifesto pledge

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read