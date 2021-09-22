Client-led protection interest stagnant despite Covid: Scottish Widows

Research carried out among 200 IFAs in July this year found that 74% of respondents the number of client-initiated conversations about protection products had "remained stagnant" since before the onset of the pandemic.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 causing issues such as reduced working hours, financial hardship and illness, only "a small proportion" of advisers said that their clients are proactively asking for professional advice on critical illness cover (7%) and life insurance (8%).

Promoting the additional services included in protection policies was found to be beneficial to increasing protection take-up, according to the research, with 58% of IFAs indicating access to GP and virtual GP appointments is the most valuable additional service, followed by medical check-ups (51%) and access to mental health services (50%).

Commenting on the research, Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows said: "If a global pandemic is not going to spark more proactivity from people in seeking out advice on their protection needs, it begs the question: what will?

"It's human nature to push negative scenarios to the back of our minds but as an industry, we have a duty of care to broach the topic of preparedness in a sensitive and helpful manner. Technology has certainly made it easier to arrange conversations in the last 18 months but a virtual approach isn't everyone's cup of tea - it's about getting to know what works best for your client base."

Technology has played an important role in client engagement throughout the pandemic for advisers, with virtual communication platforms becoming far more prevalalnt for protection discussions, but face-to-face meetings are still the preferred medium according to 66% of IFAs.

The research found around eight in 10 IFAs acknowledged that their clients aged 50 and over prefer to discuss protection needs in a face-to-face setting and only 17% are comfortable talking virtually or via telephone. In contrast, half (51%) say that clients aged 18-35 prefer discussing this via telephone or video calls.