Enduralife appoints Kevin Paterson as new MD

From Ceta Insurance

John Brazier
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Protection distributor Enduralife has announced the appointment of Kevin Paterson as the firm’s new managing director.

Based in Farnborough and London, Enduralife offers non-advised life insurance and critical illness cover.

Paterson joins Enduralife from Ceta Insurance, where he was director of sales and marketing, having held prior roles with Assurant Solutions and Source Insurance. He will be responsible for growing the business across new and existing markets.

Commenting on his new role, Paterson said: "Enduralife is an impressive business and I am really excited to be joining at this important time. I am looking forward to working with a talented team of people to drive growth in the business and help Enduralife realise its potential.

"Now, after a couple of tough years, people realise what is important to them and the need to protect it."

Damian O'Connor, founder and director of Enduralife, said: "Enduralife has grown over the last eight years into one of the most respected life and critical illness brokerages in the UK.

"The time is right to continue that growth and widen our sights to new markets, products and services. We are delighted that Kevin has agreed to take on the challenge at Enduralife and look forward to seeing what his experience, vision and leadership can bring to the team."

