Four in 10 staff wouldn't talk to employer about health issues

According to a survey of over 2,000 employees and 500 business owners, 41% of staff wouldn't feel confident discussing health issues with their employer, with many worrying about "what it would mean for their career and relationships within the workplace."

Benenden Health also found that one third of UK employees said they would worry that people would think they couldn't do their job (29%), more than a quarter believed they might lose their job (27%), one fifth were concerned that they would be talked about and one in ten (9%) stated concern that people wouldn't want to be their friend.

The research found the most common ailments that workers have not disclosed to their employer to be poor mental health, high blood pressure and arthritis - all conditions that could be exacerbated in the workplace.

More than one third of employees (36%) also disclosed that they have lied to an employer about taking time off for an appointment, with almost half (44%) of 16-24 year olds doing so, making it difficult for businesses to ensure workers are getting the appropriate support.

The research found that around one third of businesses (28%) accepted that they would have concerns about offering support to those in need, with as many as one fifth (19%) revealing that they have previously hired someone with pre-existing health conditions but wouldn't do so again.

Benenden Health stated that such employer attitudes are "perpetuating the cycle of hidden health issues at work whilst open conservations and effective support are not forthcoming."

Meanwhile, it also found one quarter of businesses (26%) don't offer any healthcare support in addition to statutory allowances and 60% of those that do fail to consult employees when doing so.

Naomi Thompson, head of organisational development at Benenden Health, commented that it was "disappointing" that so many employees felt unable to discuss their health and wellbeing with employers, with a sizeable number of decision-makers reinforcing "dated approaches to hiring people with long-term health issues."

"Healthcare support should be available to all employees - not just senior staff - and despite some misconceptions, this can be implemented at an affordable cost. Tailored wellbeing programmes, developed with employee consultation and recognising the different needs of a multigenerational workforce, can increase productivity, support recruitment and promote a happier and healthier workforce," Thompson said.

"This stigma is especially prevalent in the workplace, with businesses too often unable to identify wellbeing issues, employees concerned about the implications of discussing them and a continuing lack of tangible support, all of which contribute to lost time and productivity for businesses as well as unaddressed poor employee wellbeing.