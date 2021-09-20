AIG Life extends maximum age, cover limits on Instant Life

AIG Life extends maximum age, cover limits on Instant Life

AIG Life has increased the maximum age and cover amounts for its Instant Life proposition.

AIG Life has announced changes to the limits included on its Instant Life cover, designed to broaden access to the life insurance product.

New customers can now purchase cover up to the age of 59 attained, from 54 and be insured until 89 attained, up from 69, for a maximum sum assured of £750,000 - an increase from £600,000.

Instant Life, which can be acquired through advisers or comparison websites, does not include manual or medical underwriting, resulting in quicker decisions for consumers.

Neil Davies, commercial director at AIG Life, commented: "We've made Instant Life Insurance more accessible to a broader range of customers, reflecting that more customers carry financial liabilities beyond the age of 70 and want buying life insurance to be as easy as possible in a way that suits them."

