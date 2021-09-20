Aviva updates individual protection underwriting for Covid and mental health

The insurer stated that its updated underwriting approach is aimed at improving access to insurance for more customers.

The changes include reducing the need for applicants to disclose a Covid-19 diagnosis or symptoms from within the last 30 days to 14 days and amending the definition of cough to "a new continuous cough" in line with NHS guidance on common Covid-19 symptoms.

Aviva removed the need for a customer to self-isolate or disclose contact with someone who's been confirmed or suspected to have Covid-19 in August and stated that the latest change will allow applications to receive an immediate underwriting decision.

On mental health, Aviva stated that its updated underwriting approach includes a full review of mental health questions and underlying rules, ensuring the "language used is sensitive and easy for a customer to understand."

The insurer has also reviewed where automated decisions can be made and, as a result of these updates, it is anticipated that 9 in 10 customers disclosing a common mental health condition will receive an immediate point of sale decision, it stated.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer for health and protection at Aviva, said that the changes were "very positive" for those seeking individual protection cover.

"We have worked closely with charities to ensure that our underwriting questions and the language we use reflects the evolving mental health landscape in the UK, and provides an empathetic journey for those disclosing a common mental health condition," Morrison said.

"We have also been closely monitoring the science as the vaccination programme continues to weaken the link between Covid-19 infections and deaths. We will continue to develop our underwriting stance over time."