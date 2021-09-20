LifeSearch adopts NHS mental health app ShinyMind

LifeSearch is the first commercial adopter of the app following the app's roll-out to the wider public and private sector beyond the NHS.

The app provides LifeSeach staff with a range of learning and personal empowerment tools based on a personalised experience rather than a broader Cognitive Behavioural Therapy approach, with the objective of becoming a "companion for life."

Available alongside the broker's existing intranet wellness platform, LifeSearch stated that just under 40% of the organisation's people are already active users.

The ShinyMind app was developed over a four-year period as part of a collaboration between the NHS Walton Centre, a specialist Neurological Trust, and NHS staff at all levels - including frontline staff throughout the pandemic.

It is the only workforce mental health app to have received NHS ‘Proven Innovation' status, an accreditation that requires demonstrable impact and evidence-base scrutiny and rigour that a piece of medical equipment would go through for approval for use in the NHS.

LifeSearch is also an investor in ShinyMind, supporting the growth of the app in its strategy to reach more public and private sector companies.

LifeSearch found and chief executive, Tom Baigrie, commented: "ShinyMind proved itself inside the NHS in the most extreme conditions imaginable so it's a very welcome addition to our network of support services. We know that when individuals are happier and more contented, business reaps the rewards in performance and retention, as well as reduced absenteeism.

"Our Searchers are talking with people about some really personal, sensitive and sometimes deeply upsetting things when discussing life cover for example. Having in place ShinyMind is about helping them put on their own oxygen masks first, so that they're better placed to help customers as well as themselves.

"Prior to the pandemic there was a focus on workplace wellness, but the 2020/ 2021 experience has really opened up the conversation and put mental health at the top of the agenda. Now more than ever employers have a duty to prioritise colleague care so individuals feel safe, heard, and protected so that, together, we can accelerate the national recovery."