IamINSURED to launch new D2C life insurance platform

The new D2C platform, which has been developed from existing UnderwriteMe and Cavendish platforms, also aims to support the increasing number of life insurance applications with additional disclosures, such as medical, occupational and activities.

Similarly to other D2C platforms, the iamINSURED platform will sit in front of the broker's advised proposition, with the option of users to divert out of the channel to an adviser should they require additional support or information.

It has been designed to reflect the online journey that consumers experience when purchasing other insurance products, such as travel or car cover, as well as changing consumer behaviour that reflects a greater desire for a streamlined protection purchasing route.

iamINSURED managing director, Daniel Sharpe-Szunko, tells COVER that the project is the culmination of a 10-year ambition to provide greater confidence to those looking to buy protection without having to speak to advisers.

"Our mission is to normalise non-standard protection using the latest technology and make sure that we provide everyone with protection, whatever their circumstances, and in whichever format," he explains.

"We want to remove as many barriers as we can by bridging the gap to ‘standard life protection' and to help to stop labelling people as ‘non-standard' or ‘high-risk'."

Sharpe-Szunko also commented that there will be customers that may not want to speak to an adviser on the phone about personal and private medical information.

"There are many reasons why people should seek professional protection advice, however there are also a vast number of consumers who don't want or need to speak to an adviser, especially for conditions like mental health and other potentially sensitive issues," he said.