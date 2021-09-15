Neurodiversity champion group GAIN launches

The Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity (GAIN) is comprised of organisations and individuals across the insurance, investment and financial services industry,

The industry-wide initiative aims to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

Neurodiversity describes people who experience the world differently to others in social, education and workplace environments. People who are neurodiverse can, but not exclusively, include people living with conditions such as autism, dyslexia, ADHD and dyspraxia.

GAIN highlighted that although one in every 100 people in the UK have an autism diagnosis, only 21.7% of autistic adults access full-time and paid employment. Of those who do work, job satisfaction is over 20% lower than the national average, with problems including colleague stigma, poor career support and jobs that do not match their skills.

The founding members of GAIN comprise Marsh McLennan, Swiss Re, Principal, ISC Group, arcQ, Ambitious about Autism, E2W, Expand the Circle and other senior insurance and investment individuals, including those with lived experience of autism.

Barbara Schonhofer, co-chair of GAIN, commented: "Business life is constantly changing and is no longer quite so predictable. Business leaders today need to have the ability to deal with complexity in familiar and non-familiar environments where it is important to be adaptable, juggle priorities and anticipate different scenarios while, at the same time, making the call when their markets are constantly going through disruption.

"More than ever business leaders need to have people in their teams and businesses that bring a diverse mix of skills, backgrounds and abilities in order to be fully representative of the customers and clients they serve and deliver for their stakeholders. All the evidence points to GAIN bringing a winning formula to deliver better business results for the future.

"Neurodiverse individuals make up a significant portion of society and bring a different lens to business. They also operate in different ways from the neuro-typical and this needs to be understood if they are to bring their whole value to the workplace."

A standard workplace environment can be challenging, and often disabling, to neurodiverse individuals, and GAIN stated it is committed to working with these individuals and their teams so they can better navigate and understand the working world.

It also extols the ways in which industries could benefit from the skills that neurodiverse individuals often excel in, such as a methodical approach to tasks, a strong attention to detail, alternative creative thinking as well as looking at situations from a different perspective.