Zurich pays out 99% of life insurance claims during H1 2021

More than £167.8m was paid out by the insurer on life insurance claims during the period, representing a 99% pay out rate. Zurich stated that £18.1m was paid out to Covid-related claims.

Over £568K was paid out to Zurich customers with ‘multi fracture cover', an increase of 24% on the same period last year, reflecting "lockdown restrictions easing and people enjoying more leisure activities," according to the insurer.

There was a 20% year-on-year increase in critical illness payments during the first half of the year, totalling £50.7m and 91% of claims paid out. Zurich stated that early indications suggest that claims delayed last year are filtering through, as the UK starts to return to pre-pandemic levels with people accessing medical help for serious conditions.

The main causes of critical illness claims were cancer accounting for 41%, heart attack (8%), stroke (4%) and multiple sclerosis (3%). Breast cancer alone accounted for 14% of claims with the average age of claimants just 32.

Claims from customers with an ‘additional payments' policy benefit dropped by more than two thirds (69%) on the same period last year, when the majority were from women with either breast cancer or brain aneurisms.

Zurich stated this may be a reflection that fewer women are seeking or able to receive medical screenings because of the additional burden currently faced by the NHS.

Meanwhile, income protection claims fell 12% compared to the same period in 2020, with £2.9m paid out. One quarter of pay outs were for cancer and musculoskeletal problems (25%) and more than one in five (21%) were for mental illness.

Overall, 3% of claims were declined for either misrepresentation, or as the severity definition of the illness set out in their policy was not met.

Louise Colley, director of Zurich's Retail Protection business, commented: "While claims are never good news for our customers, we are reassured to see claims coming through, particularly from critical illness customers. These products offer our customers the peace of mind and support that they need at such a difficult time in their lives.

"More worrying, is the drop we've seen in claims for things like early-stage breast cancer - and for this we would urge people to press ahead with getting any worries checked out so that early treatment and support can be accessed. Similarly, we'd also encourage them to utilise extra support services through their cover, like ours, where they can access free counselling and other wellbeing support."