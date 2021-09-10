SBG & PDG launch guide to assist advisers on suicide

The guide was developed by Action for Suicide Prevention in Insurance (ASPiiN), a voluntary group of individuals from across the protection insurance industry with a professional or personal experience of the impact of suicide.

The launch of the guide coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day (10 September).

It includes guidance for advisers on:

Why a customer may want to talk about suicide when discussing insurance

Signposting to sources of information and support

Access to insurance for customers

Language to use

Authored by ASPiiN, the guide has been published in partnership with the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) and Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), with expert guidance and support from the Samaritans.

Alan Knowles, managing director at Cura Financial Services, and chair of the PDG, said: "Some protection conversations require discussions about mental health, which is difficult for everyone involved. There's the possibility that products will come with a mental health exclusion, a proposal that needs to be discussed with great sensitivity and care. As advisers, many of us are also the first port of call for a claim.

"This means that we may receive calls from people who have just lost a parent, partner, or child. We may find ourselves speaking to customers in some of their most vulnerable times. We wanted to support ASPiiN in this important work, as we believe that advisers have a duty in helping to identify clients, who may be at risk."

Fraser Ballantine, chair of, said: "I learned the heart-breaking, very personal impact of suicide when my best friend took his own life. Through ASPiiN's work we know that financial advisers can find themselves in difficult conversations with customers and want help on how to respond. ASPiiN's aim is to help advisers to have empathetic, clear, and open conversations about mental health challenges and suicide with customers. Working with the Samaritans, we've produced guidance that we hope will help financial advisers create content for websites and digital communications that talk about suicide and raise awareness.

"There's also a suicide prevention training directory filled with organisations and resources that can help. Our aim is to help develop a valuable resource for the whole industry. By working together, we can hopefully help prevent suicide from affecting more customers and friends."

You can access the guide here.