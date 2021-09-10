Guardian to join Mortgage Intelligence protection panel

The insurer will be accessible on the Whole of Market (WOM) panel and available on the Prime panel as a plus 1 option alongside the core five providers.

Guardian will gain access to Mortgage Intelligence's network of over 450 advisers, as well as over 4,000 advisers within its mortgage club, ‘Next Intelligence'.

Hilary Banks, sales director at Guardian, commented that the move is evidence that the challenger insurer's approach is being recognised: "We came along as a challenger because we knew we could do things better. Three years in and we're winning more advocates daily," she said.

"We look forward to working with Mortgage Intelligence networks, and club members, to show them how easy we are to do business with, and how we are building client trust in protection."

Angela Davidson, head of protection at Mortgage Intelligence, added: "Guardian brings a fresh approach to life and critical illness cover and is the very reason we're delighted to be working with them. Their motto ‘Life. Made Better.' is testimony to their commitment to look at protection in a new way that best serves both clients and advisers."

At the start of July, Guardian launched free 24/7 access to GPs for all of its registered advisers and their families for six months. According to the insurer, 1,100 advisers have so far registered for access, with 98 making use of the service to date.