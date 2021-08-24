15.9m people in UK now financially vulnerable: Royal London

New research from Royal London shows that 15.9 million adults in the UK now consider themselves to be more financially vulnerable than they did in March, due to the ongoing pandemic.

This represents a rise of 30% during the three-month period between March and June this year.

Reduced income was cited as the primary reason for greater financially vulnerability among UK adults (33% of those surveyed), while around one in five (19%) had a lack of savings to fall back on in the pandemic. Other reasons included taking on more debt (13%), and not being able to afford their living costs (11%).

When thinking of the future and being able to respond financially to a change in life circumstances, just one in six (16%) said they feel very financially resilient, with men (20%) more likely to say this than women (12%).

In response to growing levels of financial vulnerability in the UK, Royal London has launched its Changemakers programme, whereby the insurer has committed an investment of £1.5 million over three years to support social enterprises that aim to improve resilience and protect against life shocks.

The insurer has worked with the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) to identify ten social enterprises creating solutions to build people's financial resilience: Flank, Page & Bloom, The Growing Club CIC, Before I Go Solutions, Breadwinners, Money A+E, Pocket Power, Jobs for Family Carers, Easy As 123, and Rosetinted Financial Services.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: "We know that the pandemic has affected millions of people's financial resilience and that's why investing in these inspiring Changemakers is so important.

"Each social enterprise has either direct lived experience, or experience by association, of the problem they're trying to solve and this comes with the passion to make a difference. We believe that these social enterprises can create real change and innovation is at the heart of it. We are delighted to support people who are looking at new ways of improving financial resilience."

CJ Tayeh, founder of Flank, which supports young adults on low income to repay debts owed to friends and family, said: "The biggest myth around financial insecurity is that it manifests in exclusively financial terms. When you immerse yourself in the lives of those struggling to pay their bills or buy groceries, you realise they are also struggling with their mental health, with job prospects, with nutrition to name a few. This means that financial intervention is rarely enough.

"My experience with young people living in social housing and temporary accommodation showed me that financial support needs to be embedded in socio-emotional support."

To learn more about how protection is able to help financial vulnerability, tune into COVER's upcoming webinar - The role of protection in supporting your clients' financial wellbeing - on 28 August.