UnderwriteMe adds AIG Instant Life to its Protection Platform

UnderwriteMe stated that the AIG cover stood out due to a "straightforward online sign up process, simplified underwriting, and quick decisions, usually within 8 minutes."

AIG's Instant Life Insurance cover does not require manual or medical underwriting, with distributors now able to compare premium rates offered with other products on the platform.

Steve Dyas, head of distribution development at AIG Life, commented: "It's important that we do everything we can as an industry to help people get insurance that will look after their families financially when they no longer can.

"Adding Instant Life Insurance to Protection Platform gives financial advisers another way to provide clients with quality, affordable cover from AIG Life."

UnderwriteMe's Phil Nash, Director of Sales, Phil Nash, said: "I'm delighted we're further consolidating our relationship with AIG with the addition of Instant Life Insurance to the Protection Platform. The product fits very well with our distribution model and will expand what is already a significant panel of life insurance providers."