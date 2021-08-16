ADVERTISEMENT

DeadHappy launches 'Please Die Responsibly' ad campaign

Airs today

16 August 2021
Life insurance provider unveils new TV ad campaign encouraging people to set their ‘Deathwishes’ as part of life cover.

DeadHappy is to air two new TV adverts featuring the ‘Please Die Responsibly' slogan, designed to encourage consumers to put their end of life wishes in order as part of its life insurance proposition.

The first advert will air today (16 August) and a second version debuting on 1 September, across multiple channels including Channel 4 and Sky TV.

The provider, which offers term life policies, covering policyholders for five to 10 years with only a year-long fixed rate, secured funding of £4.75 million in January this year from Channel 4 Ventures and VentureFounders as part of a major equity deal.

The new advertising campaign is part of the deal and will encourage consumers to make their ‘Deathwishes' - the brand's USP - featuring the provider's cartoon figureheads, Mick and Tel (pictured).

Ed Edwards, head of brand at DeadHappy, commented: "We've seen incredible growth over the past year, driven by consumers getting fed up with the long-winded and laborious way the life insurance sector works and seeking out easier, hassle-free ways of doing it. Why is life insurance typically so boring? It's a part of life - it should at least be interesting to plan.

"And more importantly - it should be planned. The one certainty in life is that we're all going to die. We know that asking people to ‘please die responsibly' may shock or surprise some consumers, but it really is time life insurance is pushed front of mind. There's a £2.4 trillion protection gap in the UK made of 8.5 million individuals who don't have protection."

DeadHappy previously caused controversy  in December 2019 when the Advertising Standards Agency banned its paid-for social media post advertising life insurance using imagery that it deemed to be "trivialising suicide".

Topics

