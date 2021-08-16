British Friendly promotes Claire Kelly to propositions director

Kelly joined the mutual society in April this year from LV= and in her new role will be responsible for proposition, product, pricing, underwriting and business information.

British Friendly stated that Kelly has already implemented a number of successful changes to the mutual's new business proposition with "further exciting changes planned" for the second half of the year.

Prior to joining the mutual, Kelly was at LV= for 10 years, most recently as head of product and proposition for protection. As propositions director for British Friendly, she will report to chief executive, Simon Owens, who said: "Claire is well known in the Protection market and her appointment is a further commitment to harnessing the capabilities of our new system and helping shape our aim to be a more inclusive provider.

"Claire's appointment is key to our new business strategy, and since joining us in April, she has led improvements to our proposition making us easy to interact with for advisers and members alike".

Commenting on her new role, Kelly said: "It's been a very busy and exciting time to join British Friendly as we start to build our new business proposition strategy and evolve the business to become a more inclusive provider of protection insurance in the future.

"A key part of that strategy is ensuring that we are easy to work with and I look forward to engaging with our intermediary partners as we make further enhancements to our proposition."