Men vastly prioritising physical health over mental health: Simplyhealth

Research from Simplyhealth has found that men are focusing on physical health over their mental health and that stereotypes continue to play a pivotal role in preventing men talking about their mental wellbeing.

An online survey which polled over 850 men aged 18+ found that only 7% prioritised their mental health over their physical health and that over 15% of men don't feel comfortable speaking with anyone about their health, even their family or friends.

It also found that 53% of men believe their mental health and physical health are equally important, but more than 80% find it easier to talk about their physical health than their mental health.

The online survey was the starting point for Simplyhealth's new campaign, ‘Everyman's Health Matters', which focuses on "improving men's mental health and fostering open, honest conversations."

Traditional stigmas and stereotypes were found to be an important role in preventing men from talking openly about their mental wellbeing, with 60% of survey respondents stating that gender expectations stop men from seeking support.

Around two thirds (63%) of men said they had never sought professional help for their mental health, while 17% said that they didn't want to be a burden on the NHS and many feeling their issues ‘weren't serious enough'.

Simplyhealth stated that this is "particularly important to note given the impact of late diagnosis," as one quarter of the men last saw a healthcare professional between one and five years ago - although more positively, 14% have been seen within the last year.

Commenting on the launch of the ‘Everyman's Health Matters' campaign, Simplyhealth clinical director, Catherine Rutland, said: "Taking small steps can make a big difference to improving health and wellbeing. But even baby steps can be tough when generations of gender expectations block the way.

"It's time to tackle tradition and empower men to talk - and make the right choices - so they can lead physically and mentally healthier lives."