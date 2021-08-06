ADVERTISEMENT

Long Covid now affecting over 380,000 for more than 12 months

ONS data

clock 06 August 2021 • 1 min read
Statistics from the Office of National Statistics show an increasing number of people in the UK are suffering from Long Covid symptoms for over 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published on 5 August shows that around 945,000 people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid.

This represents a slight decrease from over one million people reported by the ONS in early June.

Covering the four-week period ending 4 July, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 88.4% (835,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 40.2% (380,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

The latest ONS figures show a sustained monthly rise in the number of people self-reporting Long Covid symptoms since early April, which detailed that 70,000 people self-report symptoms who first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 one year previously.

For those self-reporting Long Covid symptoms, 159,000 said that these symptoms reduced their ability to carry out daily-to-say tasks ‘a lot', while 378,000 said it has reduced it ‘a little'.

Symptoms of Long Covid were most reported among those aged 50-69, women, within the North West region of England, working within the healthcare and social sectors.

Fatigue was the most commonly reported symptom (528,000), followed by breathing difficulties (388,000), muscle aches (296,000) and loss of smell (285,000).

